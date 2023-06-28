Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Delta flight makes emergency landing at airport without nose gear

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An airplane dealing with mechanical issues was forced to make an emergency landing at a North Carolina airport.

According to the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, Delta Airlines flight 1092 landed around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday without its nose gear.

The airplane remained on the runway for hours, according to witnesses. Luckily, officials said no one was injured in the incident and passengers were bussed to a terminal.

A passenger on the plane told WBTV that they were allowed to leave, but nothing was allowed off the plane such as suitcases or carry-on bags as the Federal Aviation Administration was holding the plane.

A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose gear on Wednesday. (Source: @GaryLaneGibbs/BON VOYAGED/TMX)

Officials with Delta said two pilots, three flight attendants and 96 customers were aboard the plane when it landed.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is also investigating the situation.

Following the emergency landing, Delta released the statement below:

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and employees. While this was a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries.”

The plane arrived in Charlotte after taking off from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview
20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous...
Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade
An Illinois dog named Rocky broke the world record for the longest tongue on a living dog.
Dog named Rocky breaks world record for longest tongue
-
Motorcyclist dies following pursuit, wreck in Wayne Co.
President Joe Biden speaks with members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South...
President Biden has started using a CPAP machine at night to deal with sleep apnea