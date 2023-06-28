Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Dept. of Transportation awards $28.4M RAISE grants to two Mississippi cities
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County

Latest News

Temple Baptist Church Community Picnic preview
FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma