Bond denied for accused Howard Industries shooter after murder charge upgrade

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been denied for the suspect involved in the death of a man who was shot outside the Howard Industries parking lot in Jones County last month.

20-year-old Keith Hinton made an appearance in court Wednesday in Laurel after having previous charges upgraded to murder following the death of the shooting victim, 57-year-old Dale Thornton.

Jones County Corner Burl Hall confirmed Thornton’s death this past Sunday, weeks after being in critical condition following the shooting.

According to the affidavit, Thronton’s death was confirmed to be from gunshot wounds he received from the shooting.

Hinton was charged with aggravated assault and had a bond set at $750,000 on Sunday, May 7, which was met as he bonded out.

Hinton is accused of shooting Thronton three times outside of Howard Industries on Friday, May 5. He was arrested that day in Stone County after law enforcement said he fled the scene of the shooting

Updates will be made once more information becomes available.

