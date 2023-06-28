Win Stuff
Animal shelter advises public not to dump puppies

Five mixed-breed puppies were left at the Hub City Humane Society overnight in a flimsy training kennel on Sunday.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Dumping unwanted pets at shelters has long been a problem in the Pine Belt, but vets say it can be deadly in this heat if the animals are left too long without care.

On Sunday, five mixed-breed puppies were left at the Hub City Humane Society overnight in a flimsy training kennel, which was not meant to hold animals for a long time.

They were discovered the next day unharmed, and they are now getting medical care.

The shelter has identified the person that abandoned the animals and has spoken to him about what happened.

“Dumping animals is illegal, and it’s wrong and even if you have well intentions, but we hope that this brings more focus on our animals and our need for adoptions,” said Sally CraneSally Crane, vice president of the board of directors at HCHS. “Just know that we are here to help, and if you give us a call, give us a chance before you just dump your animal.”

If you need to drop off any pets or you’d like to adopt, you can call the HCHS  at (601)-596-2206.

