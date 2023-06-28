4th of July celebrations in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Independence Day is just a week away!

Here are some fun, family events happening in the Pine Belt:

June 29 - Light Up the Night Fireworks Show

On Thursday, June 29, visitors are invited to a night of fireworks, snowcones and entertainment starting at 6 p.m.

Attendees are asked to bring their own folding chairs.

July 3 - Star-Spangled Celebration on the River 2023

The cities of Hattiesburg and Petal are coming together for a celebration with a fireworks display over the Leaf River in Forrest County. Music and activities will take place at Chain Park in Hattiesburg and Petal River Park in Petal.

The event will be held on Monday, June 3, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hattiesburg Downtown Association are working together with many private and public entities to produce the 4th of July experience for all attendees.

Officials are seeking vendor participation at both sites. This event will not include arts and crafts vendors.

July 3 - Independence Day Fireworks in Laurel

The Sawmill Square Mall is gearing up for its annual fireworks show. It will begin at 9:00 p.m. Monday night in the mall parking lot.

The show is expected to last for about 20 minutes.

July 4 - Paul B Johnson State Park Fireworks Show

The festivities at Paul B Johnson State Park will start at 8 a.m. and will conclude with a fireworks display at dark.

Admission for the day will be $10 a carload.

July 4th is designated a “Free Fishing Day” statewide, allowing residents to fish without a fishing license. However, those planning to fish at Geiger Lake will need to purchase a state park lake permit.

Visitors can also cool off at the Splash Zone. It will be operating at its regular hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and fees are $6 and $8.

Lodging options are available. Click the link for more information.

This story will be updated when more event information is provided.

