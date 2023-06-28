31st Kids Annual Training underway at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children are taking part in a unique summer camp that features not only arts and crafts but also rides on Army tanks.

It’s all part of the 31st Kids Annual Training (AT) at Camp Shelby.

About 120 children are participating.

They all have family members that are serving in the National Guard.

“It allows the kids and the dependents to actually see what their parents and family members do in the Mississippi National Guard,” said David Alexander, assistant camp director for Kids AT.

Campers march in formation, but they also get exclusive hands-on tours of military vehicles.

“You get to make new friends and do a bunch of different stuff that you might not get to do if you didn’t go,” said Gunner Stokes, a camper from Gulfport.

“It’s really fun and I like meeting new people,” said Ava Grace Lucas, another camper from Pearl.

Campers range in age from 9-12 years old.

The camp’s graduation is Saturday at Camp Shelby.

