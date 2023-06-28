Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

31st Kids Annual Training underway at Camp Shelby

Dozens of children are taking part in a unique summer camp that features not only arts and crafts but also rides on Army tanks.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of children are taking part in a unique summer camp that features not only arts and crafts but also rides on Army tanks.

It’s all part of the 31st Kids Annual Training (AT) at Camp Shelby.

About 120 children are participating.

They all have family members that are serving in the National Guard.

“It allows the kids and the dependents to actually see what their parents and family members do in the Mississippi National Guard,” said David Alexander, assistant camp director for Kids AT.

Campers march in formation, but they also get exclusive hands-on tours of military vehicles.

“You get to make new friends and do a bunch of different stuff that you might not get to do if you didn’t go,” said Gunner Stokes, a camper from Gulfport.

“It’s really fun and I like meeting new people,” said Ava Grace Lucas, another camper from Pearl.

Campers range in age from 9-12 years old.

The camp’s graduation is Saturday at Camp Shelby.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge

Latest News

Pine Belt firefighters feeling the summer heat
Pine Belt firefighters feeling the summer heat
Animal shelter advises public not to dump puppies
Animal shelter advises public not to dump puppies
-
Fireworks safety reminders ahead of the 4th of July
Animal shelter advises public not to dump puppies
Puppies dumped at HCHS