06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Keeping the forecast short and sweet today. Expect an even hotter afternoon than yesterday, high climbing to 97 degrees later this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity we’ll be looking at “feels like” conditions near 110 degrees. The next couple of days will be even hotter and more humid, so please...do what you can to protect yourself.

Take as many shady breaks as you can get away with, particularly if you work outside for long periods of time. Stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothing to maximize air circulation. We’ll likely remain under Excessive Heat Warnings like today for the rest of the week and the weekend.

