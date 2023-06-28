Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast

More heat and humidity today, stay cool!
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Keeping the forecast short and sweet today. Expect an even hotter afternoon than yesterday, high climbing to 97 degrees later this afternoon. When you factor in the humidity we’ll be looking at “feels like” conditions near 110 degrees. The next couple of days will be even hotter and more humid, so please...do what you can to protect yourself.

Take as many shady breaks as you can get away with, particularly if you work outside for long periods of time. Stay hydrated and wear light, loose-fitting clothing to maximize air circulation. We’ll likely remain under Excessive Heat Warnings like today for the rest of the week and the weekend.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge
-
Roadway reopened after 2-vehicle crash on MS-29 north of Ellisville
-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County
Ostrander has been with the program as an assistant for six seasons, which is one of the...
USM introduces Ostrander as new head baseball coach
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating

Latest News

06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
06/28 Ryan’s “Sweltering” Wednesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/27
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat will continue for the rest of the week
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/27
06/27 Ryan’s “Heat Warning” Tuesday Morning Forecast
06/27 Ryan’s “Heat Warning” Tuesday Morning Forecast