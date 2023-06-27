Tips for first-time renters

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For many, the first step after leaving mom and dad’s house is to find a home of your own.

However, if you’re like many young adults, you may not know where to start.

The first step is money. According to data collected by Zillow, the median rent for homes in the state of Mississippi, as of June 2023, is $1,400, only $75 less than it was one year ago.

“It’s very important for them to think ahead and go ahead and start planning what they can afford each month,” said Kellie Jo Newsom, mortgage loan originator at The First. “Normally, your house payment is 29 % of your income or less. So, if you make a thousand dollars a month, you want your house payment to be 290 or less.”

Combined with money, credit scores can make all the difference, especially for those who may not have a previous rental or credit history.

“If you’ve never paid rent, you’ve never had any utilities in your name, we can’t do non-traditional credit to build you a credit score, so you need to try to get a credit card,” Newsom said. “Maybe you never use it, but get one so that you’ll have a score.”

That’s where cosigners come in.

“Could be another family member that could sign on that for the first 12 months, and basically, it just says that they’ll stand behind the person that’s leasing it,” said Scott Holmes, realtor and owner of Legacy Realty.

First-time renters and buyers should also be aware of where they’re investing their money.

This includes understanding the terms of their lease or agreement and having at least a basic knowledge of where there’ll be living.

“You need to at least have an understanding of what your responsibility is for that,” Newsom said. “So, if you’re renting a house, are you responsible for so much of the repairs or do they cover everything.”

And once you find your dream home, protect yourself ...

“I would recommend renters insurance,” Newsom said. “You never know what’s going to happen. It’s fairly cheap. I’d say $20/$25 a month, and it protects your contents that are inside the house or that apartment, so if your neighbor caught their apartment on fire, and everything you own burned up, at least you’d be covered.”

In the case of scams or misinformation, first-time renters and buyers are encouraged to seek help from a licensed realtor.

