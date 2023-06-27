Win Stuff
Perry Central 2023 Football Schedule

Perry Central Bulldogs
By Scott Kirk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Perry Central Bulldogs

  • 8/25: vs. Heidelberg- 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/1: @ Amite County.- 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/8: @ Wesson- 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/15: vs. North Forrest- 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/22: vs. Greene County- 7:30 p.m.
  • 9/29: @ St. Patrick*- 7:30 p.m.
  • 10/13: vs. West Marion* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.
  • 10/20: @ St. Stanislaus*- 7 p.m.
  • 10/27: vs. Tylertown*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

