Perry Central 2023 Football Schedule

Perry Central Bulldogs

8/25: vs. Heidelberg- 7:30 p.m.

9/1: @ Amite County.- 7:30 p.m.

9/8: @ Wesson- 7:30 p.m.

9/15: vs. North Forrest- 7:30 p.m.

9/22: vs. Greene County- 7:30 p.m.

9/29: @ St. Patrick*- 7:30 p.m.

10/13: vs. West Marion* (Homecoming)- 7 p.m.

10/20: @ St. Stanislaus*- 7 p.m.

10/27: vs. Tylertown*- 7 p.m.

*Indicates Region 8-3A opponent

