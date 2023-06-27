Win Stuff
Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

