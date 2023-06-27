New details unknown for suspect charged in Howard Industries shooting

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim in the Howard Industries shooting, 57-year-old Dale Thornton, passed away this weekend due to the injuries he received in May.

Keith Hinton was charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder and was able to bond out.

Now, there’s still a lot that is unknown.

It’s unknown if the charges will be upgraded, or if a bond will be set. If a bond is set, the amount is still in question.

We do know that the Laurel Police Department is not releasing much information until approval from the Jones County District Attorney’s Office in order to build a case.

“We’re consulting with the district attorney’s office on what the best way to go forward in this case is, and we anticipate over the next two days having the hearing in court too, and we will have more information after that,” said LPD Chief Tommy Cox.

This story will be updated as more information is provided.

