Money saving tips for your electric bill

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures in the Pine Belt expected to steadily increase throughout the week, electric bills around the area may see an increase.

“So high heat does generally mean high usage, high energy bills because over half of your energy bill is how you heat or cool your home,” said Dixie Electric Communications Manager Amanda Mills. “So, for instance, this summer, how you’re choosing to cool your home is going to make up of half of your utility bill.”

Mills says to keep your bill down you should do the following:

Keep your thermostat as high as possible, the recommended setting is 78 degrees when you’re home. Set it higher when you are gone.

Close all blinds--which keeps the hot sun outside

Use fans wisely--remember that fans cool people, so you should turn them off when you leave the room as well as your lights.

One Pine Belt resident says that her electric bill increased this summer.

“Lately, it’s been high and it’s not even summertime yet and it is ridiculous,” said Jones County resident Ella Evans. “I don’t know if it’s the change of the weather or gas prices, it’s just going up.”

Although your bill may increase, Mills said each home is different.

“You never want to compare your energy bill to your neighbor’s,” Mills said. “No house, no home, no apartment is built the same. So, you definitely want to look at your particular energy consumption based on your bill. We have a neat app that you can use, it’s free for all of our members, it’s called a smart hub.

It shows you your daily use, your energy use and you can take control of that energy use by watching it every day to monitor what you’re using for your particular home.”

