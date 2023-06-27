Win Stuff
Lincoln County officials searching Fair River for child

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN CO. Miss. (WLBT) - A medical rescue team and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching the Fair River near Highway 84 for a small child.

Mississippi Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies are assisting. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

