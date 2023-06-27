Jones Co. firefighters respond to collision Monday afternoon

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters responded to a vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments reported to Highway 15 South at Lower Myrick Road shortly before 2 p.m.

On the scene, firefighters found two Chevrolet pickups, one white and one black, off the west side of the highway.

Firefighters immediately began emergency care of the three persons involved and extrication of the driver of the black Chevy. Two individuals sustained moderate injuries, while the driver of the white truck reported no injuries.

The white truck sustained major damage to the front end, and the black vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to rest on a fence bordering the pasture by the highway. The fence was torn down by the MVC in one section.

According to a witness at the scene, the black Chevy was attempting to turn off Lower Myrick onto 15 South while the white Chevy was traveling north on 15 at the time of the incident.

Bumgardner said EMServ Ambulance Service transported two people to the emergency department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on the scene.

