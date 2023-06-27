Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Jones Co. firefighters respond to collision Monday afternoon

Firefighters found two Chevrolet pickups, one white and one black, off the west side of the...
Firefighters found two Chevrolet pickups, one white and one black, off the west side of the highway.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County firefighters responded to a vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Glade and Powers volunteer fire departments reported to Highway 15 South at Lower Myrick Road shortly before 2 p.m.

On the scene, firefighters found two Chevrolet pickups, one white and one black, off the west side of the highway.

Firefighters immediately began emergency care of the three persons involved and extrication of the driver of the black Chevy. Two individuals sustained moderate injuries, while the driver of the white truck reported no injuries.

The white truck sustained major damage to the front end, and the black vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side.

Both vehicles came to rest on a fence bordering the pasture by the highway. The fence was torn down by the MVC in one section.

According to a witness at the scene, the black Chevy was attempting to turn off Lower Myrick onto 15 South while the white Chevy was traveling north on 15 at the time of the incident.

Bumgardner said EMServ Ambulance Service transported two people to the emergency department.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on the scene.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say

Latest News

-
Dogs shot after reported attack in Wayne County
6pm Headlines 6/26
-
New details unknown for suspect charged in Howard Industries shooting
10pm Headlines 6/26
Wayne County deputies shoot dogs after attack