FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Heat will continue for the rest of the week

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 6/27
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy temperatures fall into the low 80s. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out before 10pm. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS Now through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and hot. Highs will top out into the mid 90s, but the Heat Index will make it Feel Like 107°. A few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will reach the triple digits on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be between 100-102°, but the Heat Index will make it feel like 115ׄ°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday will remain unusually hot as highs top out around 100°. The Heat Index will make it Feel Like 111°.

The “Heat Dome” will weaken early next week. That will allow our highs to cool back down into the mid by Next Monday.

Your 4th of July will be much cooler with highs in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, but a few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out.

