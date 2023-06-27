Deadly temperatures approaching the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This week, the heat index for the Pine Belt will be extremely high, making it feel like 116 degrees.

“It’s going to be so hot inside of a vehicle that you can bake cookies or fry an egg,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “So be careful about leaving your animals, your pets, your kids (or) even elderly special needs people in vehicles.”

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, these temperatures can be deadly for both people and animals.

“(For) a pet or a kid, it only takes 20 minutes for the heat to get to them to basically kill them,” Berlin said.

Many people have apps to control the air conditioner in their vehicles, but Berlin said it’s not entirely accurate.

“The worlds going to electric vehicles and in electric vehicles, you can adjust the climate from inside of a building, but that’s not always foolproof because what happens if some glitch and computer in the battery die and you think your car nice and cool with your pet or your child and it quits and it gets hot,” Berlin said.

