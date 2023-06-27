Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Costco is cracking down on membership sharing

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.(Hyun Fumio)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Costco is reminding shoppers that it’s a members-only club.

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.

If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.

Employees will be stationed at self-checkout lines to check member ID cards.

Costco said non-members shouldn’t get the same benefits as card holders, and membership fees play a big role in the company being able to offer low prices.

Netflix started the trend by stopping password sharing for people who don’t share a roof.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday
Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Joseph Zieler was attending his sentencing on Monday when he was caught on camera elbowing his...
RAW: Convicted killer elbows lawyer in the face
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Misconduct by federal jail guards led to Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide, Justice Department watchdog says
At 65, Richard Stika is still 10 years below the normal retirement age for bishops.
Embattled Tennessee bishop resigns after priest complaints, abuse-related lawsuits