Cooling stations open in Hattiesburg

The Forrest County Emergency Management and the City of Hattiesburg have teamed up to open cooling stations around the city to keep its residents cool.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With temperatures expected to reach above 100 degrees later this week, the Forrest County Emergency Management and the City of Hattiesburg have teamed up to open cooling stations around the city to keep its residents cool.

The cooling stations are located at the Jackie Dole Community Center, Sigler Center and the C.E. Roy Community Center opened at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26.

At each station, citizens of Hattiesburg can come in, have a cold drink of water and cool off from the hot summer sun.

“It can be for medical-related issues, folks who do not have air conditioning or someone who just needs a break, who maybe can’t afford to run the air conditioning for a long period of time,” said Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Chris Carr. “They can come to one of these cooling stations and just take a break. People just need to be aware of the heat and what they’re trying to accomplish during those hottest parts of the day.”

These stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, through Friday, June 30.

That time frame may be extended if temperatures increase.

