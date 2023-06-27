Win Stuff
Accused Howard Industries shooter faces new murder charge

Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the...
Keith Hinton faces a murder charge for a shooting at Howard Industries on May 5 after the victim, Dale Thornton, died due to his injuries.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Ame Posey and Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect in the Howard Industries shooting now faces murder charges after the victim succumbed to his injuries.

On May 5, the Laurel Police Department arrested 20-year-old Keith Hinton after he allegedly shot 57-year-old Dale Thornton three times outside of Howard Industries in Jones County.

Thornton was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in critical condition. Seven weeks later, he died due to his injuries.

Howard Industries shooting victim dies

The district attorney initially charged Hinton with aggravated assault, and Hinton was able to bond out on a $750,000 bond.

After Thornton died, the district attorney brought a new charge of murder before the court.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said Hinton turned himself in to the Laurel Police Department on Tuesday, June 27, for the new charge. He is booked into the Jones County Detention Facility and awaiting a new bond hearing.

Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson said the hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

