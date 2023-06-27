06/27 Ryan’s “Heat Warning” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Get ready for another hot one other there today, and the sad part is it’s only getting hotter in the Pine Belt! Today’s high will actually be slightly cooler than the last few days have been (which was near 95), now down to 93 degrees. Factor in the humidity though and we’re still looking at heat indices in the 100+ degree range, leading to more Heat Advisories and even a couple of Excessive Heat Warnings in the area. Those are dangerous levels of heat, potentially leading to life threatening situations without proper care. Please take steps to protect you and your loved ones today. Wear loose, light-fighting clothing, take plenty of shady breaks, retreat to air-conditioned indoors whenever possible, and drink plenty of water. That cannot be stressed enough. Your body will be constantly trying to sweat to stay cool, so you’ll need to stay as hydrated as possible. Especially since it’s only going to get hotter....

Right now it looks like our hottest days will top 100 degrees, from Thursday to Saturday. These will also be some of our driest days in terms of our afternoon showers, so don’t expect many cool spots out there. We’ll get back to a more typical “summertime” pattern by the start of next week, when afternoon showers will have cooled us back to our average of 91 by Friday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.