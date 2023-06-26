Win Stuff
U.S. Army warrant officer arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.(Stone County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A United States Army warrant officer who is stationed at Camp Shelby was recently arrested for sexual battery of a minor in Stone County earlier this month.

According to Stone County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Maj. Amanda Schonewitz, U.S. Army WO1 Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested on June 16 for sexual battery.

Schonewitz said deputies were dispatched to Carpenter’s address around 7 a.m. to respond to a sexual assault call. Deputies were then requested to bring all of those who were involved to the department headquarters for further investigation.

Carpenter was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.

Schonewitz said once the sheriff’s department learned that Carpenter works with Camp Shelby, they notified the base about his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Schonewitz.

It was previously noted that Carpenter was listed as a sergeant in the U.S. Army, but that has since been corrected.

