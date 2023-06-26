Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

U.S. Army Sgt. arrested for sexual battery of minor in Stone Co.

U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County...
U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.(Stone County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A U.S. Army sergeant who is stationed at Camp Shelby was recently arrested for sexual battery of a minor in Stone County earlier this month.

According to Stone County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Maj. Amanda Schonewitz, U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Perryn Carpenter II was arrested on June 16 for sexual battery.

Schonewitz said deputies were dispatched to Carpenter’s address around 7 a.m. to respond to a sexual assault call. Deputies were then requested to bring all of those who were involved to the department headquarters for further investigation.

Carpenter was arrested and booked into the Stone County Correctional Facility on a $50,000 bond, but he has since bonded out, according to the sheriff’s department.

Schonewitz said once the sheriff’s department learned that Carpenter works with Camp Shelby, they notified the base about his arrest.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Schonewitz.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin

Latest News

The wreck was reported on the Evelyn Gandy eastbound near Rivers Drive Monday at approximately...
Forrest Co. firefighters respond to Monday morning wreck
To help people stay safe during this brutal heatwave, the City of Hattiesburg has opened up...
Hattiesburg opens cooling stations in response to extreme temperatures
In total, Mississippi will receive $1,203,561,563.05 of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity,...
Mississippi receives $1.2B for broadband internet infrastructure expansion
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday