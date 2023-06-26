Two Jones College grads ‘represent the best’ with All-Mississippi Academic honors

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Jones College students earned prestigious individual honors from the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa.

Jones College graduates Brady White of Puckett (center right) and Chanel Evans of Hattiesburg (center left) were selected to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s All-Mississippi Academic Team during a special PTK Awards ceremony in Jackson. Also pictured are Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith and Sarah Ishee, dean of students and a PTK advisor. (Jones College)

Sophomores Brady Williams and Chanel Evans both earned spots on the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society’s All-Mississippi Academic teams. Williams received first team honors, and Evans received second team honors.

“Chanel and Brady are two incredibly deserving honorees for this scholarship competition,” said Eric Shows, dean of the JC science division and a PTK advisor. “They genuinely represent the best of what we strive to honor in PTK and in our student body as a whole: scholarship, leadership, service and fellowship.”

The two JC students competed with more than 1,800 nominations from each of the 15 community colleges in Mississippi.

As part of the annual academic and workforce competition, judges evaluated nominees based on essays, discussion question answers and resumes of leadership roles and activities. The highest-scoring nominees earned first team honors and $500 scholarships provided by the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges. Additionally, all team members received special medallions, certificates and printed resolutions from the Mississippi Legislature.

While Williams and Evans shared the accolades and honors, they have had uniquely different experiences in their academic journey.

BRADY WILLIAMS

Brady Williams (center) with Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith and Sarah Ishee, dean of students and a PTK advisor. (Jones College)

Williams, a Puckett native, stayed busy during his time at Jones. While majoring in marketing and business administration, he also served as president of both the Student Government Association and Phi Theta Kappa, as manager of the Bobcat Men’s Tennis Team and as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He worked in the summers as a counselor with WinShape Camps in Atlanta, GA, through the Trett Cathey Organization and Chick-fil-A.

“I am humbled by the honor of representing Jones College as a member of the All-Mississippi First Team, and I’m thankful for the opportunities for both leadership and service I have been entrusted with during my years as a student at Jones College,” said Williams. “I’ve grown in so many ways that I didn’t think would be possible coming from a small town without many leadership opportunities.

“My advisors have encouraged me to set and reach goals that I did not dream were possible. My confidence in my leadership abilities has increased through their support and belief in me. A confident attitude motivates and inspires others. I have had such a positive experience with leading these organizations at Jones that I hope I can continue to make a difference when I transfer to a university.”

Williams said that one of his goals was to get students more involved in campus life and school activities after the COVID pandemic changed traditional college social norms. He succeeded in this goal through collaboration with fellow students and faculty members to plan and organize several popular activities for students to gather and meet new people. He also helped the Jones PTK chapter earn a 5-star chapter rating.

“There were discouraging times when we would plan events and very few students would attend,” said Williams. “But we would work together and find ways to get more students involved by utilizing different advertising techniques and getting key individuals to attend.

“We learned from this endeavor that there would be activities that drew more students than others. and there were factors beyond our control that would affect involvement. We learned to persevere and not give up just because the activity was not as successful as expected. We learned to be patient and flexible with students who were reluctant to attend activities.”

CHANEL EVANS

Chanel Evans (center) with Jones College President Dr. Jesse Smith and Sarah Ishee, dean of students and a PTK advisor. (Jones College)

As a 2003 Columbia High School graduate, Evans’ academic journey began 20 years ago before a traumatic event ended her college career in 2004.

Evans said she might have walked away from college, but she didn’t let it set her back. She immersed herself in work, earning leadership roles at various restaurant corporations and becoming certified as a personal trainer. Then in 2021, she decided to go back to college in honor of her younger brother, Rashad Evans, after he suddenly passed away from a stroke.

“I walked away from academia and immersed myself in work, and I thought I could just work the pain away,” Evans said. “I needed to take time to heal, so in that time away from school, I did find peace, and God made me whole again.”

She added that her greatest challenge was reintegrating into campus life and interacting with her peers.

“That’s where PTK comes into play for me - and really, Rho Sigma chapter advisors Sarah Ishee, Mark Brown and Eric Shows,” Evans said. “They received me, a non-traditional student of color, trying to outrun the enigma that has subdued my urge to complete my academic pursuit for so long. They saw me! There wasn’t a barrier. I’m not a victim. I’m a survivor, and I’m more resilient now than ever before!”

Graduating in May, Evans earned her associate’s degree in psychology with a 4.0 GPA. She was also nominated for the Merit Gold Key Award, named a 2023 USM Golden Scholar and was included on the Jones College President’s List Honor Roll in addition to the PTK All-Mississippi Academic Award.

“To be awarded such an accolade has to be one of the most tremendous honors of my time,” said Evans. “I’ve strived to always give the very best of me. I often hold myself to impossible standards because I’m such a perfectionist.

“To also share in this honor (PTK) with Brady, who is one of the most amazing individuals I’ve ever encountered - and I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside him, not just in PTK but also SGA at Jones - is amazing.”

Evans currently works as a field training manager for franchise development with the Wendy’s Company. During her time at Jones, she oversaw training at 351 restaurant teams from Ohio to Alabama, all while taking classes full-time and earning a human relations certification for diversity, equity and inclusion from Cornell University Industrial Relations and Labor School.

Evans plans to continue her studies at Southern New Hampshire University to study human resource management and at Harvard Business School to study organizational leadership. She will also return to Jones College for the 2023-2024 school year to serve as an officer in Phi Theta Kappa while earning a second associate’s degree. Her ultimate goal is to work in corporate diversity, equity and inclusion or to earn an executive position where she can directly influence corporate culture.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.