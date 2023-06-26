St. Patrick alum, Oregon St. transfer Nick Krass signs with Southern Miss men’s basketball

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Southern Miss men’s basketball team is keeping its momentum rolling into the offseason with the addition of a piece of coast talent.

The team announced Monday they officially signed Oregon State transfer and St. Patrick alum Nick Krass.

The 6′4 guard is back in the Magnolia state after spending his freshman season with the Beavers, where he appeared in 26 games.

During his time at St. Patrick he scored more than 1,700 points and helped lead the Irish to 105 wins as a four year starter.

