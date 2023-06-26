Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts ‘Golden Bottle’ celebration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter held a foster celebration event Sunday.

The event took place at Equinox Coffee in Hattiesburg and focused on recruiting new potential fosters.

The celebration also featured the Golden Bottle Foster Awards Ceremony. The Golden Bottles are given to those who put their all into fostering with the organization.

One foster has been fostering for more than six years.

“I really love animals, and I thought it was a good way to give back without adopting all of them,” said foster award recipient Laura Holmes. “Cats have a lot of personality, and they’re all very different. They can go from very calm and docile to very energetic in the beat of a heart, and although they’re a little unpredictable, they’re a lot of fun.”

Anyone interested in becoming a kitten foster can email foster@southernpinesanimalshelter.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.