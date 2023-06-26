Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Southern Pines Animal Shelter hosts ‘Golden Bottle’ celebration

Southern Pines Animal Shelter is looking for kitten fosters and forever homes.
Southern Pines Animal Shelter is looking for kitten fosters and forever homes.(WILX)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter held a foster celebration event Sunday.

The event took place at Equinox Coffee in Hattiesburg and focused on recruiting new potential fosters.

The celebration also featured the Golden Bottle Foster Awards Ceremony. The Golden Bottles are given to those who put their all into fostering with the organization.

One foster has been fostering for more than six years.

“I really love animals, and I thought it was a good way to give back without adopting all of them,” said foster award recipient Laura Holmes. “Cats have a lot of personality, and they’re all very different. They can go from very calm and docile to very energetic in the beat of a heart, and although they’re a little unpredictable, they’re a lot of fun.”

Anyone interested in becoming a kitten foster can email foster@southernpinesanimalshelter.org.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Jordan Thomas gives back to his hometown
Former Sumrall High School football standout returns to give back to hometown

Latest News

Petal church nearing 100-year anniversary
Petal church nearing 100 years of service
Petal church nearing 100th-year-anniversary celebration
Petal church closing ion on 100th anniversary
Louin residents reaching out to help one another
HPD investigating hit-and-run that left a man dead