Polaris ATV reported stolen in Jones Co.

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information as an ATV was reported stolen recently.

According to JCSD, a gray and orange 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 High Lifter edition ATV with 20-inch black and chrome rims, 33-inch tires and a Bluetooth speaker mounted on the front.

The ATV was reported stolen from the 900 block of Trace Road overnight, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the theft of the ATV is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

