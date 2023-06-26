Perry Co. law enforcement arrests 2 people after executing search warrant

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested after a search warrant was executed last week in Perry County.

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with Forrest/Perry Metro Narcotic agents, executed the search warrant at a residence around Hubert Waites Road on Thursday afternoon.

After the search, officials seized approximately 9 grams of what was believed to be crystal methenamine along with $545 in U.S. currency.

PCSO said 48-year-old John David Finley and 65-year-old Willidean Daughdrill were arrested and each charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent. Daughdrill has since reportedly bonded out.

L to R: 48-year-old John David Finley and 65-year-old Willidean Daughdrill. (Perry County Sheriff's Office)

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

