Pedestrian death still under investigation in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is still investigating an incident that left a man dead in downtown Hattiesburg.

On Saturday, HPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Main and Front streets.

When officers arrived, a deceased male was discovered, and a preliminary investigation discovered he had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as Vitaly Drake, 26, of Hattiesburg.

HPD said it made contact with the driver of the vehicle, and the vehicle has been located.

The investigation is still ongoing. No other details are available at this time.

