Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Nearly 40,000 power outages reported after Sunday’s storms

The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.
The worst of the weather is over, but almost 40,000 outages are reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of customers are without power after Sunday’s severe thunderstorms rolled into Central Mississippi.

The worst of the weather is over, but almost 34,263 outages were reported as of 8 a.m. Monday.

Of that number, 11,461 outages are in Hinds County and nearly 4,000 in Rankin County.

Entergy says crews are working diligently to restore power just days after repairing many power lines from the last round of storms.

Less than two weeks ago, Mississippi had more than 100,000 power outages after tornadoes ripped across the state.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Jordan Thomas gives back to his hometown
Former Sumrall High School football standout returns to give back to hometown

Latest News

Severe weather on Sunday night caused a large tree to fall across a mobile home on Old Highway...
Couple trapped by fallen tree; Jones County cleans up after Sunday night storm
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on I-59 early Sunday morning; MBI leading investigation
All-Mississippi Academic Team medallions
Two Jones College grads ‘represent the best’ with All-Mississippi Academic honors
According to JCSD, a gray and orange 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 High Lifter edition ATV with...
Polaris ATV reported stolen in Jones Co.