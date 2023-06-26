Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Most children who die from accidental shootings are playing with guns, study says

FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.
FILE - For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens, and a new study says most kids who die from accidental shootings are playing around with guns at home or mistaking them for toys.

The scientific journal Injury Epidemiology published a study on Monday that looked at cases over nearly a decade in which children younger than 15 accidentally killed themselves or another child with a gun.

The study found most of the shootings happened at the victim’s home, where in 8 out of 10 cases, the gun belonged to an older relative.

The research also discovered that in more than 40% of the incidents, the unintentional deaths happened to kids ages 2 to 4.

The report found the guns were left loaded in 92% of the deadly shootings for which info about the firearms was available.

For kids younger than 5, most shootings were self-inflicted. And in kids 10 to 14, a third of the shooters were friends of the victims.

More than 92% of the shooters and 80% of the victims were males, according to the study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Jordan Thomas gives back to his hometown
Former Sumrall High School football standout returns to give back to hometown

Latest News

Jones College graduates Brady White of Puckett (center right) and Chanel Evans of Hattiesburg...
Two Jones College grads ‘represent the best’ with All-Mississippi Academic honors
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court lets lawsuits over team doctor’s sexual abuse proceed against Ohio State
According to JCSD, a gray and orange 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 High Lifter edition ATV with...
Polaris ATV reported stolen in Jones Co.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court dismisses case in which Democratic lawmakers sued over Trump hotel lease