Mississippi receives $1.2B for broadband internet infrastructure expansion

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, President Joe Biden announced Mississippi will receive around $1.2 billion to increase the availability of high-speed internet across the state.

The announcement came in a press conference hosted by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). In total, Mississippi will receive $1,203,561,563.05 of the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program funding being distributed to all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories.

BEAD is part of the “Internet for All” initiative, a key component of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Access to high-speed Internet that’s affordable and reliable is essential to success in today’s modern economy, and we are making a historic $1.2 billion investment to guarantee that access for all of Mississippi,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Thanks to President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are working with Governor Reeves to close the digital divide so that everyone in Mississippi will be able to participate in the digital economy and realize the benefits of broadband access.”

BEAD prioritizes unserved locations that have no internet access or only have access to internet service under 25/3 Mbps and 100/20 Mbps. According to recent internet access surveys, 268,365 homes and small businesses in Mississippi currently lack access to a high-speed Internet connection.

Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker worked for years as the lead Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee to ensure Mississippi’s lack of broadband coverage was accurately reflected in national coverage maps used to distribute federal funding. Earlier versions of broadband maps showed that most of Mississippi already had access to high-speed internet even though many addresses shown as “covered” had no options for service.

Wicker fought to pass legislation in 2020 requiring the FCC to update the maps with better data.

“This massive investment in Mississippi’s internet infrastructure will be transformational for our state and help many Mississippians access the high-speed internet they deserve,” said Wicker. “Investments like these are the exact reason I fought so hard to ensure the bipartisan infrastructure law focused on the hard infrastructure that helps our economy grow. I am thrilled at this announcement, and I will continue working with our leadership to ensure that every dollar is put to work connecting all corners of the state.”

The BEAD funding will first go to projects deploying or upgrading broadband networks to ensure that all communities have access to reliable, affordable, high-speed internet service. Any remaining funds will then go towards efforts like broadband adoption, training and workforce development.

Details related to the allocation for the states, D.C., and territories are available on InternetForAll.Gov.

