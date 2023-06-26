Win Stuff
IMMS rehabs and releases cold-stunned sea turtles into Mississippi Sound

The Institute of Marine Mammal Studies released two rehabilitated sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound.
By Lauren Martinez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday, The Institute of Marine Mammal Studies released two rehabilitated sea turtles back into the Mississippi Sound. The release was located in Pass Christian and drew in both local and out of town spectators.

Six years ago we moved here, and we found our first box turtle,” says Elizabeth Noble, participant. “We volunteer for the Central Mississippi Turtle Rescue. I admire what they do, and if all we can do is just help a little bit the world would be better.”

The Kemp Ridley turtles were rescued from Massachusetts. IMMS stranding coordinator says the turtles were part of a cold-stunned group they received in December of last year.

Theresa Madrigal, IMMS stranding coordinator: ”They wash in with a lot of secondary infections and pneumonia,” Theresa Madrigal, IMMS stranding coordinator. “They sometimes have frost bite from just being exposed just out into the elements when it’s really cold.”

The Ridley’s are considered the most endangered species of turtle.

“They have a very low population,” Madrigal says. “There were points back several decades ago where they were poached for different reasons, so we just saw a huge decline in them. Sea turtles have to survive quite a few years to reproduce and replenish their populations so that’s why we see a lot of times these species are declining.

After today’s release, the institute will continue following the turtles with satellite trackers.

“That is going to essentially send a signal to a satellite every time they come up to breathe and we’re able to get GPS points of where they’re traveling to,” Madrigal said.

IMMS’ final goal is to retain information on how the turtles are utilizing the environment. They will keep track of the two Kemp Ridley’s for their 2023 Summer data report.

The Institute for Marine Mamma Studies urges anyone who comes across a sick, injured or stranded sea turtles to contact their helpline number at (888-767-3657).

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube:

