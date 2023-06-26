Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Covington County Friday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Sgt. Taylor Shows, said Dorothy Idom of Hattiesburg received fatal injuries from the crash on U.S. Highway 49.

According to Shows, troopers responded to the crash around 12:45 p.m. He said a 2012 Ford F-150 was going north on U.S. 49 when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado going west from Howard Folkes Road onto U.S. 49.

Idom was a passenger in the Silverado, Shows said.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

