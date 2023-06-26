Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday

Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.(Pixabay)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A passenger was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Covington County Friday afternoon.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop J Public Affairs Officer, Sgt. Taylor Shows, said Dorothy Idom of Hattiesburg received fatal injuries from the crash on U.S. Highway 49.

According to Shows, troopers responded to the crash around 12:45 p.m. He said a 2012 Ford F-150 was going north on U.S. 49 when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado going west from Howard Folkes Road onto U.S. 49.

Idom was a passenger in the Silverado, Shows said.

The crash is still under investigation by MHP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say
Mississippi siblings sentenced to life for murder of 11 year old cousin
Jordan Thomas gives back to his hometown
Former Sumrall High School football standout returns to give back to hometown

Latest News

Severe weather on Sunday night caused a large tree to fall across a mobile home on Old Highway...
Couple trapped by fallen tree; Jones County cleans up after Sunday night storm
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting on I-59 early Sunday morning; MBI leading investigation
All-Mississippi Academic Team medallions
Two Jones College grads ‘represent the best’ with All-Mississippi Academic honors
According to JCSD, a gray and orange 2021 Polaris Sportsman 850 High Lifter edition ATV with...
Polaris ATV reported stolen in Jones Co.