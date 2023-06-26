Hattiesburg opens cooling stations in response to extreme temperatures

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - In response to extreme temperatures, the city of Hattiesburg is opening three cooling stations to aid residents.

The cooling stations will be located at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 W Front St), Sigler Center (315 Conti Street) and C.E. Roy Community Center (300 E 5th St). They will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday, June 26, to Friday, June 30, and fully stocked with water.

If temperatures remain high past Friday, the city will evaluate if the stations need to stay open longer.

On Monday, the Hattiesburg Fire Department also shared the following notes and tips regarding safety during extreme temperatures:

Humidity increases the feeling of a high temperature. What might be mid-high 90s could easily feel like 100 and beyond.

- Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

- Find shade or wear a hat wide enough to protect your face if you must be outside.

- Avoid high-energy activities or outdoor work during the midday heat.

- Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day – even if running into the store for a quick moment.

Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek emergency care as soon as possible.

- Heat stroke results in high body temperatures, dry skin with no sweat and dizziness.

- Heat exhaustion results in heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, etc.

Other ways to cool down this week:

The Hattiesburg Police Department will be at Jaycee Park on Wednesday for Popsicles in the Park from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department will be at Thames Elementary on Thursday for Summer Splash Days from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is open seven days a week.

The Hattiesburg cooling stations are run in collaboration with Forrest County Emergency Management District.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.