Forrest Co. firefighters respond to Monday morning wreck

The wreck was reported on the Evelyn Gandy eastbound near Rivers Drive Monday at approximately...
The wreck was reported on the Evelyn Gandy eastbound near Rivers Drive Monday at approximately 9 a.m.(North Forrest VFD Facebook page)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and Forrest County Fire Services responded to a wreck on Monday morning.

Officials got a report of a two-vehicle accident/ rollover with injuries in the area of Evelyn Gandy eastbound near Rivers Drive at approximately 9 a.m.

Fire units reported that both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The North Forrest VFD said one adult patient was transported from the scene by ambulance.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

