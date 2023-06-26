Forrest Co. firefighters respond to Monday morning wreck

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department and Forrest County Fire Services responded to a wreck on Monday morning.

Officials got a report of a two-vehicle accident/ rollover with injuries in the area of Evelyn Gandy eastbound near Rivers Drive at approximately 9 a.m.

Fire units reported that both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The North Forrest VFD said one adult patient was transported from the scene by ambulance.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

