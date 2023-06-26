Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS declared due to Dangerous Heat

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/26
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly clear temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Tuesday through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will top out into the mid 90s, but the Heat Index will make it Feel Like 112°.

Temperatures will reach the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be between 100-102°, but the Heat Index will make it feel like 115ׄ°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Friday and Saturday will remain unusually hot as highs top out between 101° to 103°. The Heat Index will make it Feel Like 116°.

The “Heat Dome” will weaken early next week. That will allow our highs to cool back down into the mid to low 90s by Next Monday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Emmanuel Hinton was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder...
Howard Industries shooting victim dies
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Press Secretary, Bailey Martin, says MBI responded to...
Jasper Co. man ID’d as person killed in Sunday I-59 shooting; MBI investigating
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg
Dorothy Idom was the passenger of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado that was involved in the crash.
Hattiesburg woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Covington Co. Friday
‘Truly a shame’: Carnival at Pearl outlets cleared out Saturday night after shots fired, police say

Latest News

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/26
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 6/26
Severe weather on Sunday night caused a large tree to fall across a mobile home on Old Highway...
Couple trapped by fallen tree; Jones County cleans up after Sunday night storm
06/26 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/26 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/26 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast
06/26 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast