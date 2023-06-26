FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS declared due to Dangerous Heat

This evening will be mostly clear temperatures fall into the low 80s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS for Tuesday through Saturday for Dangerous Heat. It will be critical for you to stay hydrated and to take multiple breaks. Also, don’t forget about your pets and livestock. Make sure they have access to cool, fresh water and shade.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will top out into the mid 90s, but the Heat Index will make it Feel Like 112°.

Temperatures will reach the triple digits on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be between 100-102°, but the Heat Index will make it feel like 115ׄ°. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Friday and Saturday will remain unusually hot as highs top out between 101° to 103°. The Heat Index will make it Feel Like 116°.

The “Heat Dome” will weaken early next week. That will allow our highs to cool back down into the mid to low 90s by Next Monday.

