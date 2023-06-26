Couple trapped by fallen tree; Jones County cleans up after Sunday night storm

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Firefighters rescued two Jones County residents Sunday night after severe storms toppled a large tree onto a mobile home.

The Jones County Fire Council said first responders arrived at the mobile home on Old Highway 15 South around 12:36 a.m. and discovered that a large tree had fallen on one end, trapping two residents inside. Responders said that one resident was attempting to self-extricate themselves when they arrived.

Severe weather on Sunday night caused a large tree to fall across a mobile home on Old Highway 15 South, trapping two people inside. (Jones County Fire Council)

Crews from the Johnson, Glade and M&M volunteer fire departments were able to help both individuals exit the building safely.

EmServ Ambulance Service transported the residents to a local emergency room for evaluation.

“The rescue went so smoothly with the cooperation of the (Jones County Sheriff’s Office), Emserv and fire, all working as one,” said Glade VFD Chief Dan McKenna. “A rarity on chaotic scenes like that.”

According to the Jones County Emergency Management Agency, multiple reports of trees and power lines were down after the storm on Sunday. They said another home

on Ellisville Blvd. reported minor damages from falling tree limbs and that all reported roadway blockages have been cleared.

However, EMA Deputy Director Rodney Parker still cautioned drivers to be careful while driving around the county in case there were areas that hadn’t been reported.

To report damages or downed tree limbs/trees, contact the Jones County EMA at (601) 649-3535.

