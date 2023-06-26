Win Stuff
Colludium Brewing provides showcase for artists

By Jay Harrison
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday, Colludium Brewing Company in Hattiesburg hosted an arts market.

The event drew in dozens, giving local artists a chance to showcase their unique work.

Organizers said a goal of the event was to encourage people to support the local art community.

“We wanted to help our local artists get some exposure and network with other artists in the area,” said Kurky Taylor, event organizer and USM art student.

“There are art markets that happen in Hattiesburg. It’s always beneficial to have one more just so that they get that extra time with the people and to be able to advertise their work.”

Organizers said they were impressed with the turnout and hope to have another arts market in the fall or winter.

