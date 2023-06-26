06/26 Ryan’s “Muggy” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We started off this week with another round of strong storms moving through the northern half of the Pine Belt. Thankfully last night wasn’t as rough as last Sunday night though, which is when that EF-3 tornado crawled through Louin. We did end up with some tree damage reports in the same areas of Jasper and Jones County, but only wind damage is expected as opposed to another tornado. We’re getting what rain we’re going to see for the day right now as it largely misses us to the west. Once this pop of cloud cover is gone the sun will dominate for the rest of the day...though we won’t be free of clouds completely at any point. We’ll see one more rainy period tomorrow morning before it looks like things dry out for a few days, but this is when our real weather issue of the week arrives.

That’ll be the high temperatures and humidity! Today’s high will be a handful above average near 95...same as yesterday...but later this week we’ll see at least 2-3 days with air temperatures above 100 degrees. Couple that with our miserable-to-oppressive humidity and we’re looking at a heat index near in excess of 115. That’s more than enough to be dangerously hot, leading to likely excessive heat warnings later this week. Stay tuned on this lingering heat issue.

