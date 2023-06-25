Tiraras were the toppers of choice Saturday in Sumrall

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Elsa, Jasmine and Belle were among the many princesses at the Sumrall Royal Celebration Saturday.

The event, hosted at Beam Park, asked that both kids and adults to dress up in their most royal attire.

Festivities included art projects, string music and bounce houses.

Laurel’s Miss Hospitality, Kassidy McMahon, made an appearance at the event.

“Last year was our first event,” organizer Dawn Beam said. “We decided to have a royal celebration in Sumrall and we invited all the kids to come as princesses and princes and knights.

“Last year, we had grandmothers coming as royalty. So, it’s just really a lot of fun to celebrate the art and also celebrate how special our children are.”

The event was organized by Sumrall residents and FestivalSouth and was sponsored by the City of Sumrall.

