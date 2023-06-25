This week will start off rainy, though once we dry up, heat becomes a concern in the middle of the week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the mid 70′s. Severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the rest of this evening. Main concerns are gusty winds and hail. These storms are expected between 10 pm Sunday night through 4 am Monday morning. Have multiple ways to get alerts.

Monday temperatures will rise into the low 90′s across the Pine Belt. We will see mostly clear skies throughout the morning. There is a 30% chance for evening thunderstorms across the area.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the low 90′s across the area. There is a 30% chance of evening showers and thunderstorms across the Pine Belt.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 20% chance of rain in the evening hours. Overnight lows will be in the high 70′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 100′s. Things will heat up and dry our for a few days towards next weekend. Skies will be sunny all day. Heat indices could be near 110-115. Overnight lows will be into the high 70′s across the Pine Belt.

