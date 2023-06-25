Shine Sis Food Truck Fest held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Shine Sis Food Truck and Vendor Festival was held in Hattiesburg Saturday.

The Forrest County Multipurpose Center was home to more than 20 food trucks and vendors.

Each vendor’s story is different, but they all have one thing in common.

“As a female entrepreneur, it’s kind of hard for us and often our light gets dimmed, so I just wanted to shed a lot of light on our female entrepreneurs and just encourage them to continue to shine and that we’re in this together,” said Ashley Gatlin, event organizer/owner of Coolsistars.

Arkansas native Bradley Lambert, was one of the youngest vendors at the festival. At just 8 years old, he owns his own business that blossomed from taking boredom and turning it into a profit

“Well, I was starting to get bored back in summer of last year so I wanted to get my own job.” Lambert said

Lambert’s mom said she is proud of her son.

“One thing that gets me is that he wakes up and always says ‘Is my work shirt clean?’ You know, I love that,” Latisha Baker said. “He loves doing events. Most kids like to play games, but he be ready for his events.”

Memphis native Bashua Mayo, owner of C and K Concessions, said she was thankful to be a part of a festival like this one.

“I love events like this because at these type of events, we have so many different type of things that we can all parlay with one another,” Mayo said. “The most I really hope we come out with is another event,

“I like to come to these events, get with other vendors, and see what else is going on that we can go explore.”

Saturday’s festival started at 10 a.m. and wrapped up at 10 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.