Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle
Hattiesburg man killed downtown after being struck by vehicle(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
From Hattiesburg Police Department Public Information Office

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating an incident that left a man dead in downtown Hattiesburg.

HPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Main and Front streets.

When officers arrived, a deceased male was discovered, and a preliminary investigation discovered he had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the deceased as Vitaly Drake, 26, of Hattiesburg.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.

