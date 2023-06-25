Louin residents offer free haircuts to tornado victims

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s been exactly one week since the community of Louin was hit by an EF3 tornado.

The American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency all have reached out to the community.

And the people of Louin are using their skill sets to help one another.

“It’s been hard,” Louin resident Daundra McCormick said. “We’ve been just trying to get together and do what we can to help each other out because we all a community, we’re all supposed to be family.

“Everybody kin to somebody and each and every way. We all kin so we’re just trying to look out for each other.”

McCormick owns a salon, ‘Braided by Dede’, and helped to organize barbers to offer free haircuts for the entire community.

“If you look better, you might feel better,” McCormick said. “They might lost everything, but you look a little better, you’re going to feel that way.”

It may be one simple act, but she says it’s a way to show up for one another during this difficult time.

“It’s been so much love from everybody, everybody just been showing love, just been showing up for each other, just trying to do what we can,” McCormick said.

