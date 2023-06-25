Library in Hattiesburg takes a trip on the wild side

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Children got the opportunity to be close to serval different zoo animals Saturday, including a tarantula and a snake.

They learned different facts about each animal, including where they were from and what species they were.

The library in Hattiesburg said Saturday provided a fun, hands-on opportunity for children to learn about different animals worldwide, adding that it was a perfect way to educate kids while they are on a break from school for the summer.

“It’s very important because it gives children a chance to have a hands-on experience with the animals that a lot of kids, they may not have had the previous opportunity to,” said Nancy Claypool, Youth Services librarian.. “It’s free, everybody can come and get those kinds of experiences that are really fundamental for kids, but may not be available for everybody.”

For a full list of summer reading program activities at the library, click here.

