LEADSafe program accepting applications in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is continuing its LEADSafe program and is accepting applications.

The goal of the program is to make the city safer, starting with residents’ homes.

Lead still can be found in multiple places and pieces that children are still near, including toys, old pottery, cups from the Dollar Store, food, black coal eyeliner and even soil.

The program allows the city to take a proactive and targeted approach to enhance safe housing and community development.

“A lot of times we think of lead as being something that’s been eradicated, but it’s still prevalent,” said Demetria Farve, Community Development Division LEADSafe program manage. “We still have children in the City of Hattiesburg that’ll test with elevated blood lead levels and so we’re trying to reach those parents as well to get them to complete the applications to participate in the program so that we can test their home and see if that’s the source of the contamination.”

Applicants must live in the Hattiesburg city limits but the program is no cost to residents.

More information is available with the City of Hattiesburg.

