Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Laurel High School’s ‘Class of ‘63′ holds reunion

Laurel's Class of 1963 gets together again
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel High School class of 1963 gathered at the Buzzards Roost in Laurel for their 60th reunion Saturday.

It was a day of familiar faces and old memories as class members reminisced about their high school days.

One grad said he was happy to be a part of the celebration.

“And the new Watkins High School was our graduating year and so we were the first class there,” Bobby Lowe said. “Well, we’re just thankful to be able to live this long and try to serve the Lord as best we can.”

Class members said that they were looking forward to seeing each other again.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
-
Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the water park under construction in Hattiesburg
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe

Latest News

Workshop Saturday proves to just be he bee's knees for participants
City of Hattiesburg hosts beekeeping workshop
Workshop Saturday proves to just be he bee's knees for participants
Workshop had folks buzzin' 'bout bees
Library in Hattiesburg gets visit from some special guests Saturday
Laurel High School Class of '63 reunites
Laurel's Class of 1963 gets together again