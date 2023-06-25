Laurel High School’s ‘Class of ‘63′ holds reunion

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel High School class of 1963 gathered at the Buzzards Roost in Laurel for their 60th reunion Saturday.

It was a day of familiar faces and old memories as class members reminisced about their high school days.

One grad said he was happy to be a part of the celebration.

“And the new Watkins High School was our graduating year and so we were the first class there,” Bobby Lowe said. “Well, we’re just thankful to be able to live this long and try to serve the Lord as best we can.”

Class members said that they were looking forward to seeing each other again.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.