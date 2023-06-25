Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Human remains found in California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared 5 months ago

FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy,...
FILE - Actor Julian Sands poses for photographers at the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 3, 2019. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms.(Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Hikers found human remains Saturday in a Southern California mountain area where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago, authorities said.

The body discovered around 10 a.m. in wilderness near Mount Baldy was transported to the coroner’s office for identification next week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Sands, an avid hiker and mountaineer, was reported missing January 13 after setting out on the peak that rises more than 10,000 feet (3,048 meters) east of Los Angeles. The region was pounded by severe storms during winter.

On Friday, his family released its first statement since Sands’ disappearance.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” the statement said.

Sands, a 65-year-old British-born actor best known for his role in the 1985 film “A Room With a View,” is married to journalist Evgenia Citkowitz and has three adult children.

A June 17 search for Sands, the eighth organized search since his disappearance, was unsuccessful, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
-
Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the water park under construction in Hattiesburg
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer

Latest News

'Shine Sis' mingles food and fellowship
Shine Sis Food Truck Fest held in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg teen takes home gold medal in ballet
Church members lend helping hand in Jasper County
Helping hand extended to those in need in Jasper County
Church members lend helping hand in Jasper County
Churches lend helping hand in Louin