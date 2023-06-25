Helping hand extended to those in need in Jasper County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of several churches in Jones and Covington counties spent their Saturday in the tornado-ravaged town of Louin in Jasper County helping to distribute food and supplies to tornado victims.

Volunteers gathered at Jerusalem Baptist Church to serve chicken plates, hamburgers, hot dogs and other4 items to those impacted by last week’s storm.

“I think it’s a good thing that everybody is coming out here, helping this community,” said Louin resident Denisha Wilson. “And they’re feeding us.

“I really think that is truly a blessing.”

The volunteers also handed out toiletries, water and other supplies to those needing help.

“That’s what God wants us to do,” said volunteer Charlene Barnes from the New Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylorsville.

“You know, He said the poor will be among us always and then, you’re going to have devastations to happen. And that’s when we’re supposed to come together and help people.”

Members of about a half dozen churches joined the volunteer effort.

“The Lord touched my heart and told me what to do,” said volunteer Sherwin Ducksworth, who belong to the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church in Soso.

“So, I’m out here doing what God told me to do.”

