Hellfighters, Mission at the Cross team for 10th annual ‘Restoration Run’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Mission at the Cross hosted its 10th annual ‘Restoration Run Saturday morning.

Runners, walkers and cheerleaders gathered to support a cause that raises money to ensure that the mission’s services remain free for everyone who needs them.

Mission at the Cross in Laurel helps to mentor men in the community who are st6ruggling with addiction and homelessness and help to restore their lives.

The run that started as an idea 10 years ago now has grown into a community event , helping men each year.

“It means so much for us to have big sponsors and the community’s support,” said event organizer Jennifer Prince. “We have people from all over, even churches, (who) have supported us. They have teams, and it’s a great time.

“I mean, they’ve been neck-and-neck with team members and the amount of support they’ve given.”

Prince said in its 16 year5s, Mission at the Cross has helped some 1,600 men.

