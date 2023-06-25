Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hellfighters, Mission at the Cross team for 10th annual ‘Restoration Run’

By Charles Herrington
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hellfighters USA and Mission at the Cross hosted its 10th annual ‘Restoration Run Saturday morning.

Runners, walkers and cheerleaders gathered to support a cause that raises money to ensure that the mission’s services remain free for everyone who needs them.

Mission at the Cross in Laurel helps to mentor men in the community who are st6ruggling with addiction and homelessness and help to restore their lives.

The run that started as an idea 10 years ago now has grown into a community event , helping men each year.

“It means so much for us to have big sponsors and the community’s support,” said event organizer Jennifer Prince. “We have people from all over, even churches, (who) have supported us. They have teams, and it’s a great time.

“I mean, they’ve been neck-and-neck with team members and the amount of support they’ve given.”

Prince said in its 16 year5s, Mission at the Cross has helped some 1,600 men.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
2 men found dead early Wednesday morning in Prentiss
-
Identities of 2 men found dead in Prentiss released Friday
The plane landed on the practice field on the north side of Ocean Springs Middle School....
Plane crashes on Ocean Springs Middle practice field
Work continues on Serengeti Springs, the water park under construction in Hattiesburg
Serengeti Springs progress continues - hopes to open by the end of summer
According to JDCSD, Ross, 15, had been missing since Saturday, as she was last seen in Mize.
JDCSD: Missing Prentiss teenager found safe

Latest News

10th annual Restoration Run held Saturday in Laurel
10th annual Restoration Run held in Laurel Saturday
The City of Sumrall welcomed some home-grown royalty Saturday
Tiraras were the toppers of choice Saturday in Sumrall
10pm Headlines 6/24
Library in Hattiesburg welcomes unique guests
Library in Hattiesburg takes a trip on the wild side